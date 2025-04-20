Hibs fans will be hoping for a Celtic victory in today’s Scottish Cup semi-final against St Johnstone.

Victory for the Hoops would all but guarantee European football at Easter Road next season.

The Scottish Cup winners earn a spot in the Europa League play-off round, with the team that finishes third in the Premiership going into the second qualifying round.

If Celtic then go on to win the cup because they have already clinched a place in the Champions League qualifiers, the Europa play-off place – and the guaranteed lucrative six-game Conference League campaign that comes with it – goes to whoever finishes third in the league.

Currently, that’s Hibs. But United and Aberdeen could also finish in third place. St Mirren could also claim a spot but they are currently 12-points behind Hibs and nine behind Aberdeen and Dundee United.

Fourth place would be upgraded from Conference League to Europa League, with that Conference spot going to whoever finishes fifth.

St Johnstone could change all that with a second victory over Celtic inside a month.

Should they do so, then either they or Aberdeen would go into the Conference League come the autumn.

