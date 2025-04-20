A 37-year-old man arrested following a crash in Musselburgh has now been charged with road traffic offences

The crash occurred around 4.15pm on Friday, 18 April, 2025 on Haddington Road, Musselburgh.

A 17-year-old female pedestrian was injured and taken to hospital where her condition was described as critical.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would ask anyone who has yet to speak to us to get in touch.

“All details are important, even if they seem insignificant, please do pass them on. If you have any information regarding the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, please do contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2415 of Friday, 18 April 2025.

