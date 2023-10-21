Passengers are being advised not to travel on Saturday 21 October 2023 as severe weather is continuing to cause major disruption to services across the LNER route.

Due to ongoing flooding of the route between Doncaster and Wakefield, speed restrictions in Scotland and trains and crews being out of position following yesterday’s extensive disruption, an extremely limited service is in operation and services may be subject to short-notice cancellation.

There are no LNER services operating north of Edinburgh. Due to road closures, rail replacement is not available. Other train operators are also subject to disruption.

Customers are being advised to defer travel. Tickets will be valid for travel between Monday 23 October and Friday 27 October 2023 or fee free refunds will be possible from the original point of purchase.

The latest information and further details can be found at lner.co.uk and on social channels.

Customers are advised to check for the latest updates before their planned journey.

