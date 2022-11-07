London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will have hundreds of thousands of tickets for sale from Tuesday to cover the Christmas and New Year period.

Tickets will apply to travel between 21 December and 6 January 2023.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people onboard our services this Christmas and New Year period. This Christmas we have thousands of our great value fares available and customers will also be able to enjoy a range of exciting and fresh festive food and drink options onboard. As always, we recommend customers book direct on the LNER website or app and make a free of charge seat reservation for maximum comfort when travelling with us.”

Best value fares are those booked direct on the LNER site. There is no booking fee and customers will receive live journey alerts.

A special festive menu will be introduced onboard LNER services from 30 November until 4 January 2023 with tasty treats and feasts available in both Standard and First Class. Customers in First Class will be able to enjoy a range of seasonal menu options from chicken and stuffing sandwiches, stollen muffins and hog roast sausage rolls to apple and cinnamon tea, cranberry juice and much more from the onboard complimentary menus. North Yorkshire based Masons Gin will also be offered as part of the First Class onboard offer alongside Baileys Irish Cream.

Customers in Standard will be able to use the ‘Let’s Eat at Your Seat’ service to have items delivered to the comfort of their own seat from the onboard Café Bar. A selection of special seasonal sandwiches and snacks will be on offer including Lottie Shaws mince pies, Meatless Farm vegan sausage rolls, Cadbury’s Snowballs and Negroni Spritz.

As usual no LNER services will operate on Christmas Day (Sunday 25 December) or Boxing Day (Monday 26 December) with services finishing earlier on New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31st December 2022).

