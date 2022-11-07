London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will have hundreds of thousands of tickets for sale from Tuesday to cover the Christmas and New Year period.
Tickets will apply to travel between 21 December and 6 January 2023.
You can sign up today for alerts on the LNER website and App.
David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people onboard our services this Christmas and New Year period. This Christmas we have thousands of our great value fares available and customers will also be able to enjoy a range of exciting and fresh festive food and drink options onboard. As always, we recommend customers book direct on the LNER website or app and make a free of charge seat reservation for maximum comfort when travelling with us.”
Best value fares are those booked direct on the LNER site. There is no booking fee and customers will receive live journey alerts.
A special festive menu will be introduced onboard LNER services from 30 November until 4 January 2023 with tasty treats and feasts available in both Standard and First Class. Customers in First Class will be able to enjoy a range of seasonal menu options from chicken and stuffing sandwiches, stollen muffins and hog roast sausage rolls to apple and cinnamon tea, cranberry juice and much more from the onboard complimentary menus. North Yorkshire based Masons Gin will also be offered as part of the First Class onboard offer alongside Baileys Irish Cream.
Customers in Standard will be able to use the ‘Let’s Eat at Your Seat’ service to have items delivered to the comfort of their own seat from the onboard Café Bar. A selection of special seasonal sandwiches and snacks will be on offer including Lottie Shaws mince pies, Meatless Farm vegan sausage rolls, Cadbury’s Snowballs and Negroni Spritz.
As usual no LNER services will operate on Christmas Day (Sunday 25 December) or Boxing Day (Monday 26 December) with services finishing earlier on New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31st December 2022).
Building begins at Harmeny
Building has begin at the Harmeny Learning Hub following the Learning for Life Appeal run by the school which raised more than £2.6 million to date. The new construction is a hands on learning centre for the charity Harmeny Education Trust, and has been designed by Loader Monteith with Studio SJM Architects. Harmeny is a…
Bonnyrigg dancer lands on her feet
Tina Davidson (17) has secured a place at the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School. She impressed the judging panel during auditions and will now move to take up her place on the elite dance programme. The patrons of Liverpool Theatre School include Wayne Sleep, OBE, And Bill Kenwright, CBE. A former pupil at Lasswade High School…
Look here – two new Edinburgh shops
Cubitts, which makes modern spectacles, has opened two new stores in the heart of the capital. One is on York Place and the other in the Old Town on West Bow. The company has designed new frames reflecting the new surroundings and which are only on sale in Edinburgh. Elder and Anderson will be sold…
Grateful Sibbick admits flatmate Ginnelly has provided ‘moral support during challenging times’
Toby Sibbick and Josh Ginnelly are competitive animals on the pitch, but that even extends to life of it and out of public gaze in their Edinburgh flat. Whoever loses on the oche in the garage at darts pays for coffee or cooks the dinner. The interesting insight was highlighted by Neil Hobson in the Hearts’ Matchday Magazine for…
Neilson looking to cash in as Rangers woe continues
Ambitious Robbie Neilson has stressed the importance of performing on the domestic stage if Hearts want to graduate to playing in Europe on a regular basis. He takes his men to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday, a team smarting from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at St Johnstone and desperate to keep in touch with old Firm rivals,…
Thousands enjoy fireworks display in Musselburgh
Six thousand people enjoyed a fireworks spectacular at Musselburgh Racecourse’s Guy Fawkes celebration on Saturday. The free non-profit event – run jointly with the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and the racecourse – was open to residents living in the Honest Toun EH21 postcode. Fairground rides, a selection of street food operators and music provided by…
