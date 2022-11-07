Toby Sibbick and Josh Ginnelly are competitive animals on the pitch, but that even extends to life of it and out of public gaze in their Edinburgh flat. Whoever loses on the oche in the garage at darts pays for coffee or cooks the dinner.

The interesting insight was highlighted by Neil Hobson in the Hearts’ Matchday Magazine for the cinch Scottish Premiership clash against Motherwell on Sunday when the flatmates both played a part, Sibbick for the whole game and Ginnelly until he was substituted by teenage defender Lewis Neilson after 76 minutes.

The pair have, said Sibbick, a strong friendship and that’s a bonus as both are a long way from home. Sibbick hails from Isleworth in West London and 25-year-old Ginnelly from the Nuneaton in northern Warwickshire in the Midlands.

Sibbick (pictured at training by Nigel Duncan) admitted that their friendship has been “a source of moral support during challenging times” after being criticised by fans in the recent past.

On Sunday, they were chanting his name, a noticeable turnaround, and Sibbick said: “I don’t think there’s ever been a day in the house when I haven’t laughed. Even when we go into training together, he’s got me dying of laughter with some of the things he (Ginnelly) does and says. He’s a great character and during these tough times, he’s been a big help.”

The pair have a gaming room in the flat and Sibbick said: “The banter is good. Our families live so far away, and we barely get to see them, so its nice.

“We both have dogs as well, so we go on walks together. We’ve a good friendship going. So do the dogs.”

On his recent fine form, 23-year-old Sibbick said: “When you hear your name being sung it’s obviously such a nice feeling. Hopefully, I can keep doing what I’m doing.” So do the fans who sing his name.

Like this: Like Loading...