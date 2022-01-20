Tough-as-teak Cody Sol slotted an empty net goal as Glasgow Clan last snapped Belfast Giants 11-game winning streak with a gutsy 3-1 Premier Sports Elite League win at Braehead.

The 30-year-old Canadian defenceman picked up a loose puck inside his own zone, looked up and calmly sent the puck into the empty net, Giants having gambled by withdrawing goalminder Jackson Whistle to salvage the game.

Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, now move onto 18 points and into eighth spot in the ten-strong league table and the victory was their first in four attempts against high-flying Giants who are third with 36 points, three points behind pace-setting Sheffield Steelers.

The Belfast club had outscored Clan 14-3 in winning the three previous games and they took the lead through skipper David Goodwin after seven minutes.

American goaltender Shane Starrett kept the Scots in the game with a string of saves and it took the Scots until the 46th minute to finally break through thanks to a power play goal from Nolan La Porte who picked up a rebound from Whistle at the back post.

And experienced Canadian Mathieu Roy slotted the go-ahead goal on a breakaway after great work from La Porte in the build-up six minutes later.

That set up a grandstand finish with Sol providing the finishing touch as Clan back-up their 5-3 road win at Dundee Stars on Saturday with a valuable win against one of the big guns in the ten-strong league.

PICTURE: Matt Haywood who has logged his 600th game for Clan

