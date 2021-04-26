CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has urged drinkers to get back down their local pub or by supporting take-home beer and cider sales from premises that cannot open yet.



The organisation has teamed up with other industry organisations, including the Society of Independent Breweries (SIBA), Cask Marque and the British Institute of Innkeeping, to urge people to opt for a pint of fresh cask beer from a local, independent brewery as part of the ‘Cask is BACK, so back CASK’ campaign, championing our national drink which can only be bought and enjoyed down the pub.



CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona (pictured) said: “Pubs are a vital part of our communities. It is vital that our pubs and clubs get as much support as possible during this partial reopening.



“With outside-only alcohol sales and the onerous curfew, many pubs will struggle to make ends meet after an exceptionally difficult 13 months.”



He added: “For those going back to the pub as well as considering BYOB – ‘bring your own blanket’ – we’d like to ask pub goers to be patient and courteous with staff who are doing their jobs in difficult circumstances and with a few extra rules than we are used to when we visit our local.



“For those pubs that can’t reopen yet, please consider supporting them with take-home beer, cider and food until they can open their doors inside in a few weeks.”

