Edinburgh’s gravity beer festival is taking over Summerhall (pictured) next weekend (September 29 and 30) with more than 60 beers pouring over its four sessions.



Visitors are given a branded glass, access to the beer halls and the possibility to sample anything on offer and they will be invited to work their way through the list (responsibly of course) and try some of the best beers in the UK. They’ll also have the chance to meet the brewers and attend exclusive talks and tastings.

Wine lovers have not been forgotten by the organisers as festival sponsor Beer52 will bring some of their latest Wine52 releases and Andrew Barnett from Barney’s Beer, co-organiser of the festival with Summerhall, said: “It’s not every day you get to try so many great beers in tip-top condition, poured by the people who make them, all in one great venue.”



Amber Cordiner, head of events and operation at Summerhall, added: “Brewers are showcasing fantastic beer, sharing the stories and the knowledge behind them, people are discovering new tastes or finding comfort in the flavours they know they love. We’ll also have some great local street food on offer.”



Non-beer and non-alcoholic options will be offered and there are tickets left on https://www.summerhall.co.uk/series/gravity-beer-festival/.

Like this: Like Loading...