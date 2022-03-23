Tom Stainer, chief executive of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) called on the Government to help pubs, brewers and social clubs after the Chancellor’s statement.

He said: “With the Office of Budget Responsibility stating that household disposable incomes are set to fall at the biggest ever rate since records began, it looks like we are in for a huge dent in consumer spending which will hit our pubs, social clubs and the breweries that serve them.

“Coupled with huge rises in costs for businesses in the beer and pubs industry, we urgently needed action to support and save our locals which are a vital part of community life up and down the country.

“Unfortunately, the Chancellor’s announcement contained little new support for pubs and brewers. This will result in costs going up for consumers, who don’t have the disposable income with current prices, let alone in a few months’ time.

“CAMRA will continue to campaign for urgent help for pubs, breweries and cider producers in the months and years to come. This should include more help with the burden of business rates, replacing the unfair business rates system entirely, reversing the impending increase in the VAT rate for some goods and services and bringing forward the introduction of the draught duty rate for beer and cider served in pubs.”

PICTURE: The popular Grey Horse in Balerno by Nigel Duncan

