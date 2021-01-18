The Campaign for Real Ale celebrates its 50th anniversary by announcing the Golden Awards to celebrate the people, pubs, clubs, breweries and cider producers who have changed the face of the industry over the last five decades.



CAMRA members and non-members are invited to make a nomination for a series of awards to be announced throughout 2021.



A total of 50 recipients will be recognised for their valuable contribution to the world of beer, cider, pubs and clubs and their dedication for improving consumer choice since CAMRA was founded.



Nomination categories include:



Pints – a brewery or cider/perry producer that has gone above and beyond in delivering excellence or innovation over the years.



Pubs – a pub or club that has stood the test of time, convivial, characterful, community-focused and consistently pouring great pints.



People – an individual, or group of individuals who have made a significant contribution to the achievement the Campaign’s aims.



Lynn Atack, awards organiser, said: “As we look to celebrate 50 years of campaigning, it is worth reflecting on how far the beer and pubs industry has come since the organisation was launched in 1971. When CAMRA was founded, the market was dominated by just six regional brewers pushing tasteless, kegged beers onto consumers because they were easier to store and serve.



“CAMRA was founded to demand something better and give a voice to the consumer. As a result, we have 2,000 brewers across the country today.



“The last year has been incredibly difficult for both the beer and pubs industries, and we are already seeing both in decline because of forced closures, restrictions, and curfews. To see such massive changes, in such a short period of time, demonstrates how relevant an organisation like CAMRA still is today.



“That’s why it’s more important than ever before to shout about the last 50 years of campaigning to demonstrate just what can be achieved when we come together in support of the beer and pubs industry. The Golden Awards aim to do just that by honouring the people, groups, breweries, cider producers, pubs and clubs that have really made a difference to the beer world since 1971.”



Nominations will close on 16 March (CAMRA’s 50th birthday) and anyone can make a submission by visiting camra.org.uk/50-years/golden-awards



More information on CAMRA’s 50th year anniversary, and the Golden Awards, can be found at camra.org.uk/50-years

