Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce invite you to a coffee and chat on Wednesday, January 20 (10am to 11am) via Zoom. You can speak to chamber team and fellow members to tell them how your business is coping with the lockdown.



Also under discussion is the Neuro-Linguistic Programming, or NLP, a skill set that is designed to help you improve the way you communicate, lead and influence. Jean Fenwick of Inner Wealth Coaching will explain the benefits.



If you register you will be sent an email providing you with a meeting ID, password and meeting link to access Zoom. If you are keen to attend then email mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk.



Also, the chamber hosts a virtual E-Business Breakfast on Thursday, January 28 from 9.30am to 10.30am.



This event allows attendees to bring networking back into their lives through virtual breakout rooms. There will also be an opportunity to share a 60 second pitch.



It’s the chamber’s first E-Business Breakfast of this year and focuses on the importance of cybersecurity.



Dita Macfarlane for the chamber said that with more people than ever before working remotely it is crucial that businesses ensure their employees are using secure systems and staying alert to potential cyber threats.



Amanda Stewart from Illuminate Technology is the guest and she will provide tips on how to protect against threats. Register by sending an email to mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk



