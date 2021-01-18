Andy Gray a legendary part of the King’s Theatre pantomime trio has died, aged 61.
The star of panto was an integral part of Scottish entertainment, starring in City Lights, River City and Naked Radio over his long career.
I most recently spoke to him along with Grant Stott, Allan Stewart and Jordan Young in a hilarious Zoom call when he had us all in stitches as usual.
Gray had taken some time out the pantomime before last when he was ill, but he recovered sufficiently to be available for the planned 2020 pantomime. Sadly it did not take place due to the pandemic.
Culture Convener, Cllr Donald Wilson, said: “Like so many I have very fond memories of Andy particularly alongside Allan Stewart and Grant Stott in the panto for so many years. His energy and timing were magical and he brought so much joy to so many people. As Lord Provost I acknowledged the contribution all three had made to the wellbeing of Edinburgh citizens and beyond. It is more than entertainment and we owe Andy a great debt for the contribution he made to our lives and our city. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”
