CAMRA members are invited to have their say on which beers are the ‘cream of the crop’ as the first stage of voting for the next Champion Beer of Britain opens.

Winning the Champion Beer of Britain is the ultimate honour for UK breweries and has helped put many into the national spotlight. Previous winners include Surrey Hills for ‘Shere Drop’ and Siren Craft Brew for its ‘Broken Dream Breakfast Stout’.

Beer lovers now have until the November 1 to make their submission on the Champion Beer of Britain platform, and can choose up to five beers across each of the new categories. This will take place alongside a series of regional heats throughout 2023 culminating in the final judging and announcement at the Great British Beer Festival 2023 (flashback to preview GBBF at Olympia by Nigel Duncan).

If you’d like some guidance on how to choose beers in this year’s competition, make sure to join our online beer style training sessions. They’re completely free – all you need to do is buy the beers in advance, which are usually available from local supermarkets. The next sessions will take place in September:

Sunday 4th Sept. 2pm – 5pm https://tinyurl.com/beer-styles-4th-Sept

Saturday 24th Sept 11.30 – 2.30pm https://tinyurl.com/beer-styles-24th-Sept

CAMRA members are also invited to train up as judges to take part in regional heats and national finals, giving them the unique opportunity to sample some of the very best beers from across the UK.

CAMRA Awards Director Laura Emson says: “It’s incredibly exciting to kick off the Champion Beer of Britain competition once again. Winning the competition is a coveted title and truly the highest accolades a brewer can receive.

“CAMRA members will be able to vote using our special voting portal, and in a range of different categories, from milds to bitters, IPAs to barley wines, and more! We’re now inviting all members to take part in the process – and if you’re not a member, why not join up today to nominate your favourite pint?

