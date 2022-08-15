Brunton Theatre Trust has programmed the Fringe experience with live performances to choose from, audiences can enjoy family friendly theatre, Scottish and Irish trad, jazz, pop and classical concerts at The Brunton (pictured) as well as the outdoor theatre at Musselburgh racecourse.

Week two of Fringe ’22 means it’s Miller time at The Brunton. Choose between Siobhan Miller or The Glen Miller and Big Band Spectacular, both on Saturday 20 August at 7.30pm. Siobhan’s warm, intimate gig will be in our Theatre, while The Glenn Miller and Big Band Spectacular take over Venue 1, and may well burn the place down in a venue perfectly designed for big band acoustics.

Meanwhile, the music of the Bee Gees is brought to the stage in the concert spectacular You Win Again on Friday 19 August and Lothians-based Main Street Blues, perform their tribute to Kings of the Blues on Thursday 18 August with an expanded line up, including a fantastic brass section and backing singers.

The Brunton and Young Classical Artists Trust present a showcase across three performances, featuring Irène Duval – violin, Jean-Selim Abdelmoula – piano and Maciej Kulakowski – cello. (Wed 24 Aug 7.30pm, Thu 25 Aug 12 noon/1pm, Sat 27 Aug 12 noon / 1pm).

These three stars of the future met at The Kronberg Academy and as well as being brilliant soloists are committed and passionate chamber musicians.

Their three programmes offer some of the greatest music for violin, cello and piano including Schubert’s great E flat trio, music by Gabriel Fauré, as well as a work by one of the great German masters, Beethoven, Brahms and Schubert. For the lunchtime concerts, audiences are invited to enjoy a light lunch followed by the concert.

Full information about all these events can be found at www.thebrunton.co.uk.

Tickets can be purchased directly through The Brunton’s website or via the Box Office on 0131 653 5245, Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm.

