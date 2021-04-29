A Scottish brewery has transformed its community taproom into a beer garden and Paul Gibson, founder of brewers Campervan, revealed that the project had been in the back of his mind for some time.



The beer garden will showcase company classics plus the finest of the Scottish and UK’s craft beers as well as a selection of wine, local spirits and soft drinks.



And the area in Edinburgh’s Jane Street will soon open its doors to local food vendors.



Gibson said that the garden will have 20 tables and a capacity up to 100 people and will be hosting a series of events throughout the summer.



He added: “Our taproom has always been open to everyone and we’ve been lucky enough to work on a lot of different projects in the past, always close to the community and to our values of inclusivity.



“With our new beer garden it’s really important for us to keep being a part of this and to always give back to Leith and the community that has been supporting us from the beginning.”



Like this: Like Loading...