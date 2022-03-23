On Friday for the first time since COP26, young people will take to Scotland’s streets by striking from their schools, colleges and universities.

In November, over 35,000 young people marched in Glasgow to demand climate justice, setting the tone for the next day when 100,000 people from all over the world would do the same. This global climate strike will keep the pressure up on politicians to take action, instead of making empty promises.

This global strike will include more than 700 protests globally, with eight strikes taking place in Scotland including one in Edinburgh.

This is what the Fridays for Future Scotland movement say:

COP26 failed us – not that we ever expected it to deliver. Across the globe, the planet burns while wealth and power grows yet more concentrated in the hands of the few. Decision makers sit back, choosing to not to protect people and planet but to exacerbate the climate crisis. Young people all around the world are standing against this dereliction of duty. On March 25th, we will demand our government’s put People Before Profit.

Cerys Gough, 18, from Langholm, said: ”The science is clear. We’ve already seen irreversible damage caused by the climate crisis, and the recent IPCC Report declared a Code Red situation. We cannot afford to delay anymore, which is why we’re taking to the streets again.

Cora Gibson, 15, from Edinburgh, said: “We don’t need to wait for the next COP to act on the climate crisis. Governments could be investing in renewable energy, phasing out fossil fuels, improving public transport, making our houses less reliant on fossil fuels, and so much more.

Saoi O’Connor, 19, from Glasgow, said: “The UK Government has subsidised over £13.6 billion into fossil fuel companies since the Paris Agreement was signed. In 2021, just 24 oil companies made £131.3 billion in profit. Meanwhile, people on the lowest incomes are being forced into fuel poverty, being forced into choosing between heating their homes or feeding their families. That is a complete failure, we must prioritise people over profit.”

Edinburgh – 11am, The Scottish Parliament to Edinburgh City Chambers

Climate Strike March 20 September 2019 PHOTO © 2019 The Edinburgh Reporter

