People living near Eyre Place have submitted a formal response to the consultation by CA Student Living who plan to build a six storey block of 210 student flats on a gap site there.

The pre planning consultation ends today and the Eyre Place residents say that nearly all residents are either opposed or strongly opposed to the development. Their comments to the developers say that building 200 student flats on this site would have a “disastrous” effect on their living environment, local amenities, public transport, traffic and primary healthcare facilities.

They point out that while they realised the former Jewsons site would be developed they had envisaged sustainable family housing would be built there, and that they would welcome new permanent neighbours joining the community. Locals have also explained to The Edinburgh Reporter that with four student developments in the area – where there are no universities or colleges within a 20 minute walk – it is difficult to understand the need.

Their response also states: “It is noteworthy that although the developer issued 200 letters to local residents, the volume of objections received through the petition and survey exceeds this number by a significant margin (237 petition responses have been received to date). We are also aware that a high number of objections have been submitted through the pre-application consultation process so far.”

The Edinburgh Reporter met two residents, Jane and Alison, recently who explained their objections. You can listen to that conversation here:

The gap site between Rodney Street and Eyre Place Lane

The residents’ full response is below:

Council candidate Mhairi Munro-Brian who is standing in Inverleith for the Labour Party tweeted her response to the consultation saying that she supports the residents.

Big thanks to @LAHinds & @MartinHinds who delivered my letter & leaflet to residents on/around Eyre Place today. Many residents have expressed concerns for the proposed student accommodation. I've written to the developer with my comments & stand in solidarity w. residents https://t.co/WXKAfxoBoJ pic.twitter.com/GMnJy9dCmh — Mhairi Munro-Brian (@MMBLabour) March 22, 2022

