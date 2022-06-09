Camelot Holiday Park in Cumbria offers fourteen new luxury holiday homes at The Paddocks.

In the midst of another vibrant staycation year, Camelot Holiday Park at Longtown in Cumbria has announced the launch of The Paddocks, an exciting new phase showcasing fourteen luxury holiday homes.

Priced from £29,995, the properties at The Paddocks, which are available to buy now, are from three of the UK’s best known holiday home manufacturers – Victory, Atlas and ABI. All three are known for quality, value for money and a high specification finish both inside and outside the holiday homes.

Fully decorated and furnished, the holiday homes are complete with open plan, light filled interiors, fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances, and decked outside areas, so that buyers can start enjoying the surroundings straight away. Open twelve months of the year, Camelot Holiday Park is a safe and secure family run park, the perfect base from which to enjoy day trips to both the Scottish Borders and the North Lakes.

“We’re delighted to launch this new phase at Camelot Holiday Park,” said park owner, William Stewart. “The Paddocks is a peaceful enclave which will be beautifully landscaped to create the perfect setting for a holiday home. Buyers can enjoy their properties any time they want, without the hassle of wondering if they will get booked into a park at a time to suit. Many self catering properties are already fully booked out, such has been the demand this year.”

“We only partner the very best holiday home manufacturers. These are suppliers that we know and trust, that take holiday home ownership to the next level. The UK staycation sector is still very vibrant,” added William Stewart, “We’re attracting buyers from north and south of the Border.”

“We’d urge interested parties to get in touch if they want to secure a prime pitch at The Paddocks. Groundworks are underway now and we look forward to handing over the first holiday homes in the next few weeks.”

He finished by saying: “All holiday home sales up until the end of July will qualify for a free Weber BBQ as a gift from us. Enjoying cooking outside on your deck is one of the great joys of these properties. We still have some holiday homes available in the main park too, so please get in touch for a tour and we will show you what we have to offer.”

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

