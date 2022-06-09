The City of Edinburgh Council has opened four consultations on improving “sustainable” connections to some new housing developments in Edinburgh.

Your views are welcome and actively sought by the council’s transport team on ways to improve the ways that walking wheeling and cycling conditions can be improved as well as public transport links. The council is also looking at parks and public spaces particularly those around new and planned residential developments.

In Leith, Lochend and Easter Road, Queensferry and Burdiehouse there are possible measures such as pavement widening, dropped kerbs and “placemaking improvements” which could be put in place. In Leith this is Phase Three of Leith Connections which includes a desire for an active travel route from the Foot of the Walk to Ocean Terminal as well as the Leith Low Traffic Neighbourhood. Additionally in Burdiehouse the council hopes to introduce segregated cycle lanes and improve the pedestrian crossings there.

Artist’s impression of the proposed pocket park at Hawthornvale in Leith

The council’s transport team is keen to emphasise that collaboration with bus operators is key as they wish to improve access to bus stops. All of this is included in the City Mobility Plan and ties into the development of a 20 minute neighbourhood strategy across Edinburgh.

Artist’s impression of Bernard Street proposals in Leith

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “Over the coming years we’re going to see tens of thousands of new houses built in Edinburgh, and it’s essential that we support residents in these homes, and those living nearby, to make healthy, sustainable transport choices.

“These proposals target areas where new developments are planned or are already underway and look to make improvements or introduce new infrastructure – like cycle lanes, widened pavements and safer crossings – to help people move around their neighbourhood, and further afield, by foot, wheel or bike.

“It’s crucial that we support travel by bus, tram and train as well as active travel, which is why we’ve worked closely with our public transport team and with providers to develop these plans – for example they will significantly improve access to bus stops and will transform travel on foot and bike from the Builyeon Road area in Queensferry to Dalmeny rail station.

“Recent research has shown that most people would walk, wheel or cycle more if they could access local amenities more easily. We need to encourage this kind of behaviour change if we are to achieve net zero goals, healthier lifestyles and a more pleasant city for future generations. This is how things used to be, and it is a great way of supporting local jobs. People’s feedback and ideas will be really important as the Council develops these proposals, and I’ll also be working closely with local councillors to ensure your voice is heard.”

Drop-in events

Queensferry Community Centre 30 June 2022 3pm to 7pm Valley Park Community Centre Burdiehouse 30 June 2022 3.30pm to 7.15pm Further drop in events are being arranged.

View the full proposals and take part in the consultations online which are all running until 17 July:

Walk Wheel Cycle Burdiehouse

Queensferry – walking, wheeling and cycling improvements

Lochend and Easter Road – walking, wheeling and cycling improvements

Leith Connections: Phase 3 west – east proposals.

A sketch of how Ferrymuir Bridge could look at South Queensferry

