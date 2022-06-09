Coastal Path walkers, local families & community groups are the target market at The Estuary

The Estuary, the restaurant and bar at Leven Beach Holiday Park, is open for the summer season.

Part of the Pettycur Bay Holiday Park portfolio, The Estuary, which seats 120 and includes an outside terrace, was launched to the public last year in a bid to give Leven Beach Holiday Park, which had a restaurant years ago, a new eating, drinking and socialising facility for everyone in the area.

Currently offering a family friendly “Lite Bites” menu of snacks, sandwiches, toasties and baked potatoes, together with teas, coffees, scones and other home baking, The Estuary is open seven days a week to everyone, not just Leven Beach Holiday Park residents.

“We’ve got local staff heading up this restaurant doing a great job looking after our customers which include Leven residents, coastal path walkers, local community groups and guests on the park,” said park owner, Tommy Wallace.

“As we gear up for the busy summer season, we’d like local people to know that we are available for functions of all sizes, including birthday meals, friends getting together, anniversaries and kids parties.”

“We have our own bar and plenty of space to accommodate you.”

Tommy finished by saying: “We became a popular pit stop last summer for those walking the coastal path which runs directly past the restaurant. They can come in for a drink and a snack before resuming their walk, or they can take out their order, as we also offer a takeaway service. We are very well placed for the path which is a big draw around here, and enjoy lovely views.”

“We hope to widen out our menus at The Estuary as the season goes on, mirroring what is available at Horizons, our popular restaurant at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park.”

The Estuary, at North Promenade, Leven Beach, is open Monday to Friday 10am to 2.30pm, 5pm until 8.30pm & Saturdays and Sundays 10am to 8.30pm. A takeaway service is also available.

Call 01333 426008 to book.

https://www.pettycur.co.uk/leven

