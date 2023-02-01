Director Heather Holbrook has been promoted to partner at the construction and property firm. Thomas & Adamson.

Heather has worked for the firm for around ten years and led on some of the company’s highest profile projects. She joined as a graduate quantity surveyor and has since become a prominent leader as a mentor for students, trainees and younger staff.

She said: “I am hugely proud to have been appointed to the role of Partner, and grateful to be part of a company and culture that promotes from within.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time in the construction industry and I’m looking forward to working with the team to continue growing the business, our legacy and supporting our fantastic team.”

Senior Partner, Alastair Wallace, said: “Heather has been a rising star from the day she joined the firm and has been renowned for her strategic thinking and leadership skills. Her energy and passion for her work and colleagues is reflected in all her achievements, and she is an integral member of the team. I know she will excel in this role with confidence and distinction.

“Promoting talent from within is important to the future of the business, and I am incredibly proud of the diverse talent and positive working environment at Thomas & Adamson.”

Building Surveyor, Hamish Paterson, has been promoted to Director having joined the firm in 2005.

Partner Zander Muego said: “Hamish has developedextensive knowledge and experience of the industry since he joined the business and his dedication and contributions to T&A overthe years have proved immeasurable.

“Having made key contributions to a wide variety of assignments across public and private sectors, he has been instrumental in significant growth for the business, securing new clients and doubling the size of his team during his time as Regional Director.

“Hamish will now lead the UK building surveying business, and with his innovative leadership, we are confident he will continue to thrive and grow the business and bring a new energy and passion to the senior management team.”

