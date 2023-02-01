The pandas, Tian Tian and Yang Guang, are leaving, but not until the Zoo has said a giant farewell with a series of prize draws to win the chance of feeding the pandas.

There will be a draw each month from February until June picking a winner who will enjoy a Magic Moment with the Chinese visitors. A final competition for a top secret “grand prize” will be announced during the summer.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland is running a Crowdfunder page raising funds to help the charity in their efforts to reverse the decline of 50 species by 2030. Donors can earn rewards for donations of more than £5, including having their names dedicated on a panda paw print at the zoo.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “We are delighted to give people a chance to win these unique experiences and raise vital funds for wildlife conservation in Scotland and around the world with our new monthly prize draws.

“Yang Guang and Tian Tian have helped to inspire millions of visitors to protect, value and love nature and we want to provide as many opportunities as possible for people to say goodbye and celebrate the incredible impact they have had.”

Limited Panda Magic Moments went on sale to RZSS members, patrons and giant panda adopters in January, selling out in a matter of hours. Bespoke ‘Directors Tours’ are still available, and the charity is planning wider activities with community groups and schools.

Field added, “The support of RZSS members, patrons and adopters has been vital, especially in recent years, and we want to thank everyone who already booked an experience and is helping to protect wildlife across the globe.

“We are only able to offer an incredibly limited number of giant panda experiences before the pair return to China, so this really is a rare opportunity.”

The pandas came to Edinburgh in 2011 but have sadly not produced any cubs, despite repeated attempts at artificial insemination.

Enter the prize draw and find out more about Yang Guang and Tian Tian’s ‘giant farewell’ at edinburghzoo.org.uk/pandas. Entries cost £5 each.

More information about the first prize draw, including terms and conditions, can be found at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/feed-a-giant-panda-february-draw





