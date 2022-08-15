The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) celebrated Yang Guang the giant panda’s 19th birthday at Edinburgh Zoo on Sunday.

Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity treated the UK’s only male giant panda, whose name means sunshine, to a decorated box full of bamboo, along with some carrots and honey.

Panda fans could be in with the chance of meeting and feeding Yang Guang and the zoo’s giraffe herd as part of a prize draw, along with their very own eight-foot-tall giraffe sculpture which is currently part of the zoo’s free Giraffe About Town art trail installed across Scotland’s capital.



