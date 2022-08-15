Three Marie Curie staff are appearing in this year’s Fringe, swapping stethoscope s, scrubs and secretarial support for the stage.

Dr Rachel Kemp and Carolyn White are appearing in the sell-out musical theatre show The Mould that Changed the World, based on the life of Alexander Fleming and his discovery of penicillin, which has a powerful message about our present day use of antibiotics.

The show sold out at the Fringe in 2018 and is running from the 11-17th August (not 15) at Magnusson Theatre .The chorus is made up of health care professionals and scientists who will be performing alongside six London West End professional actors and singers and a five-piece professional band.

Clinical administrator, Thomas Murray, is featuring in the Tinderbox Collective orchestra which brings together rappers and singers with soaring strings, heavy brass and woodwind, transforming preconceptions of what an orchestra can be.

The live show builds on a sell-out Fringe run in 2019 and features some of Scotland’s leading young musicians across genres and is brimming with original music and collaborations.

Dr Rachel Kemp, Medical Director, Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, said: “I had singing lessons at school and have been in choirs all my life. However, it’s all been classical music and I’ve never done any musical theatre before – despite being an avid fan – so this is a wonderful opportunity to try something different.

“It’s amazing to stand beside fellow health care colleagues and London West end professional actors and sing your heart out about a really important subject.

“The show is utterly brilliant, with great tunes and story. It has a powerful message, not only about antibiotic resistance, but also about how when approaching the end of one’s life, one looks back searching for love, hope and meaning – something that, as a palliative care doctor, I witness on a daily basis.”

Carolyn White, Personal Assistant, Marie Curie, added: “I have never appeared in the Fringe before – so this is extra exciting!

“I have always loved singing and have been in various ensembles and choirs over the years, through school, college, church and other groups. This has included music from Joseph, Sister Act, Handel’s Messiah, Taizé and a wide variety of other sources.

“I saw an email at work describing the opportunity to be part of a musical about the life and work of Alexander Fleming, with the chorus consisting of people working in healthcare. I jumped at the chance as I haven’t been able to participate in musical ventures for some time.

“Following a lot of practice while walking my dog, I took part in an audition and was delighted to be offered the opportunity to join in!”

Thomas Murray, Clinical Administrator at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, said: “It has been wonderful to see the city come back to life with the hustle and bustle of the Edinburgh International Festival.

“The Tinderbox Collective orchestra has so many talented people from different backgrounds; with collaborators from all around the world and from such an eclectic mix of genres and artistic practices. People hear orchestra and they think conductor with a baton, but Tinderbox is unlike anything I had experienced before I got involved back in 2012 and it’s evolved so much since then. Taking over the Old Royal High School as a Fringe venue alongside the wonderful people at Pianodrome is by far the most exciting evolution so far.”

