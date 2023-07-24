

Edinburgh Zoo is inviting visitors to attend its first “Poo Fest” this week.



The festival promises “a whole week of poo-themed events and activities” at the home of Scotland’s only giant pandas.



Visitors are invited to “take on the challenge to match species to faeces, create splat-tastic poo and goo, plus find out just how valuable our animal dung really is”.



It also includes a “poo trail around the zoo” and a competition to guess the weight of rhino dung, with the chance of winning “a special prize”.



A “po(o)p up poo zone” has been set up in the attraction’s Lemur Lodge, with “a sandpit with hidden faeces to match with species”.



Meanwhile, those taking part in special pre-opening hours tours can “learn all the weird and wonderful facts about the ‘zoo doo’ and then enjoy breakfast in the Gannet restaurant”.



There is also, “exclusively for the week of Poo Fest”, a chance to get your “hands on our very own Edinburgh Zoo animal manure — a compost super rich in nutrients perfect for giving your plants the TLC they need”.



Edinburgh Zoo is home to hundreds of animals including penguins, giraffes, chimpanzees and giant panda’s Yang Guang and Tian Tian, all of which produce tonnes of poo. Scientists have previously studied the zoo’s panda poo in an effort to conserve the species.



The week-long Poo Fest, which Zoo chiefs promise “won’t be a stinker”, runs until Sunday. Tickets here.

