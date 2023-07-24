Hearts fans anxious to see their team play in the qualifying round in Europe have been advised not to book travel just yet.

The Tynecastle club have been paired with either Crusaders of Northern Ireland or Norwegian club Rosenborg in qualifying three of the UEFA Europe Conference League.

The first tie is scheduled for August 10 and that is not in Edinburgh and the club have urged fans not to book any travel until UEFA have confirmed the date and the winners of qualifying two.

Across the city, a trip to Sweden to play Djurgardens IF Football or Switzerland for PC Luzern awaits the winners of Hibs’ tie against Inter Club d’Escaldes.

That game is away on Thursday, July 27 (kick-off 4pm: British Standard Time) in Andorra, described as a tiny principality between France and Spain in the Pyrenees, known for its ski resorts and it is a tax haven that encourages duty-free shopping.

