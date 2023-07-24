Frankie McAvoy warned Hearts success-hungry fans that any draw in Europe can be tough. The comment from the head coach follows confirmation that the Jambos will play Crusaders of Belfast or Rosenborg of Norway in Q3 of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The club’s diligent backroom staff have already started assessing the possible opposition and he said Crusaders have already had games in the Euro competition and Rosenborg have been involved in 16 league games in Norway.

Hearts have a closed-doors game and then the friendly with Leeds United on Sunday at Tynecastle (15.00) before a fixture against St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, August 5 (15.00) at Perth and he said: “We’ll prepare (for Europe) as best as we can.

“In terms of travelling, we probably could have got worse in the draw and the fact that Crusaders have played two games beforehand and they are playing a decent team in Rosenborg who are a wee big ahead of us so it could have been worse.

“It is a good one for our supporters in terms of travel so we are looking forward to it and the big plus is that the second-leg is back at Tynecastle.”

Before Europe, of course, Hearts have St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership and he added: “Once we know what has happened in the first-leg we will know exactly what we need to do at Tynecastle which is tough for anybody.”

PICTURE: Foundation Plaza at Tynecastle by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...