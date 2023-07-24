Applications are now open for an award to support new Scottish talent – the Sound of Young Scotland Award.
Run by The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award this offers funding o more than £10,000 to create a debut album. The award is supported by Help Musicians, Youth Music and the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative through Creative Scotland.
There have been a record breaking number of entries to the SAY Award – 437 eligible album submissions have been entered.
Introduced by The SAY Award in 2021 to mark 10 years of Scotland’s national music prize and stimulate the future of Scottish music, the Sound of Young Scotland Award provides a young and emerging artist with vital financial support to enable the creation of their debut album. To be eligible for the award, artists must be: 18 – 25, have never released an album and be a ‘Scottish’ artist (born in Scotland, 50% of band/group born in Scotland, or have made Scotland their creative base for the past two years). View full eligibility criteria and prize fund details at www.sayaward.com
The winner will be announced on 26 October.
Berta Kennedy, 2022 winner of Sound of Young Scotland Award signed with record label Enough Records last year and is currently working on her debut album. Berta said, “Winning The Sound of Young Scotland Award in 2023 was one of the most monumental moments in my career so far – it gave me a whole new platform to showcase my music and the whole experience was massively encouraging. It’s so important for young musicians to feel embraced and supported by the Scottish music community and that’s what this award can do for emerging artists. I definitely recommend getting involved.”
Police called to George Street nightclub in the early hours
Evidence of a disturbance on George Street was evident on Monday with police tape round the entrance to one of the city’s night clubs, Coco boho underneath Tigerlily. The nightclub was previously Lulu’s but only opened under the new name on Friday. A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains…
Continue Reading Police called to George Street nightclub in the early hours
McAvoy warns: ‘Any game in Europe is tough’
Frankie McAvoy warned Hearts success-hungry fans that any draw in Europe can be tough. The comment from the head coach follows confirmation that the Jambos will play Crusaders of Belfast or Rosenborg of Norway in Q3 of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The club’s diligent backroom staff have already started assessing the possible opposition and…
Continue Reading McAvoy warns: ‘Any game in Europe is tough’
European draw latest for Hibs and Hearts
Hearts fans anxious to see their team play in the qualifying round in Europe have been advised not to book travel just yet. The Tynecastle club have been paired with either Crusaders of Northern Ireland or Norwegian club Rosenborg in qualifying three of the UEFA Europe Conference League. The first tie is scheduled for August…
Zoo is all about poo this week
Edinburgh Zoo is inviting visitors to attend its first “Poo Fest” this week. The festival promises “a whole week of poo-themed events and activities” at the home of Scotland’s only giant pandas.Visitors are invited to “take on the challenge to match species to faeces, create splat-tastic poo and goo, plus find out just how valuable…
Multi million funding for University of Edinburgh to explore the dark genome
The University of Edinburgh has been granted £46.3 million by the Medical Research Council (MRC) to support its work investigating DNA. The research will seek to find ways that everyone’s genetic code influences health and disease. The so-called dark genome is the “under explored 98 per cent of people’s DNA” which may shed light on…
Continue Reading Multi million funding for University of Edinburgh to explore the dark genome
Edinburgh Traditional Building Festival takes place in August
Edinburgh Traditional Building Forum (ETBF) is back at the 2023 Festival Fringe. There is a wide range of activity to sign up for including walks and talks explaining how to look after everything from sash and case windows to slate roofs. ETBF represents a group of businesses and professions involved in looking after Edinburgh’s traditional…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Traditional Building Festival takes place in August