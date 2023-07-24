Applications are now open for an award to support new Scottish talent – the Sound of Young Scotland Award.

Run by The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award this offers funding o more than £10,000 to create a debut album. The award is supported by Help Musicians, Youth Music and the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative through Creative Scotland.

There have been a record breaking number of entries to the SAY Award – 437 eligible album submissions have been entered.

Introduced by The SAY Award in 2021 to mark 10 years of Scotland’s national music prize and stimulate the future of Scottish music, the Sound of Young Scotland Award provides a young and emerging artist with vital financial support to enable the creation of their debut album. To be eligible for the award, artists must be: 18 – 25, have never released an album and be a ‘Scottish’ artist (born in Scotland, 50% of band/group born in Scotland, or have made Scotland their creative base for the past two years). View full eligibility criteria and prize fund details at www.sayaward.com

The winner will be announced on 26 October.

Berta Kennedy, 2022 winner of Sound of Young Scotland Award signed with record label Enough Records last year and is currently working on her debut album. Berta said, “Winning The Sound of Young Scotland Award in 2023 was one of the most monumental moments in my career so far – it gave me a whole new platform to showcase my music and the whole experience was massively encouraging. It’s so important for young musicians to feel embraced and supported by the Scottish music community and that’s what this award can do for emerging artists. I definitely recommend getting involved.”

Berta Kennedy singing at Eve on New Year’s Day 2023. Photo: © 2023, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

