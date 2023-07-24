Evidence of a disturbance on George Street was evident on Monday with police tape round the entrance to one of the city’s night clubs, Coco boho underneath Tigerlily.

The nightclub was previously Lulu’s but only opened under the new name on Friday.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition. A further two men, aged 20 and 24, were also taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers appealing for anyone with information that might assist them to come forward.

Detective Inspector Steven Gray said: “We know that the area would have been busy at the time and a number of people must have witnessed the incident.

“Three men have been seriously injured so it’s imperative we establish exactly what happened.

“Any small piece of information could prove vital, so please do get in touch.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 0316 of 24 July.”

“Alternatively, an anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

24/07/2023 PHOTO Alan Simpson Police incident on George Street Edinburgh Coco boho sealed off.
