The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo have shared the first photos of a lowland nyala calf born to parents Arnold and Arya on Tuesday 3 January.

Expert vets at the wildlife conservation charity confirmed the youngster was female, and she was later named Yara by keepers. Yara is growing in confidence every day and can be spotted exploring her enclosure with mum by her side.

Lowland nyala are a species of antelope native to south-eastern Africa, where they live in dense forest and woodlands. In the past, the species disappeared from much of their range due to habitat loss. Fortunately, effective habitat protection, species management, and re-introductions have helped wild populations of nyala bounce back.

