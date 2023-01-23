Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace a woman missing from the area.

Joanne Glass, 52, was last seen in the Broomfield Crescent area around 10pm on Sunday, 22 January, 2023.

She is described as being around 5ft 8in in height with shoulder length blond hair.

When last seen she was wearing black jeans and a black coat and walking her dog, described as a white and tan bull terrier.

Inspector Chris Scott said: “This is very out of character for Joanne and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or who has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

“Additionally we would appeal to Joanne herself to get in touch to let us know she is alright.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0126 of 23 January, 2023.

