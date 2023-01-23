Three weeks into the January transfer window Hibs announced James Jeggo on an 18-month deal from Belgian side K.A.S Eupen.

Jeggo played his first match for the Easter Road side as Hearts went through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after beating Hibs 3-0. Credit: Ian Jacobs

And the midfielder was thrown straight into the white hot atmosphere of an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road and became the first player to be booked after a challenge on Barrie McKay.

Jeggo has nearly 300 club appearances to his name and 15 international caps for Australia.

Born in Vienna, Austria, the player relocated to Australia in his early years and played his youth football with Green Gully and the Victorian Institute of Sport.

He recovered from Leukemia in his teenage years battling back to live his dream of playing professional football.

He signed his first professional contract with Melbourne Victory in 2011 and went on to make 34 appearances for the Club before joining fellow A-League side Adelaide United in 2014.

It was at Adelaide where Jeggo got his first taste of silverware. He was named the A-League Young Footballer of the Year for the 2014/15 season, before playing his part in Adelaide’s title-winning campaign the following year.

At the age of 23, Jeggo swapped Australia for Austria, joining Austrian side Sturm Graz where he played 73 times and added the Austrian Cup to his trophy cabinet in 2018.

He then made the switch to Austria Vienna in the summer of 2018, where he spent two seasons with the Austrian Bundesliga side – adding another 55 appearances to his name and featuring in both the Europa League and UEFA Conference League Qualifiers.

More recently, the player spent time in the Greek top-flight joining Aris Thessaloniki and featured 55 times for the Greek outfit in two seasons. In January last year, Jeggo joined Belgian side KAS Eupen on Deadline Day and went on to make 23 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League.

Jeggo was a member of the squad that qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring 10 times in the World Cup Qualification Group Stages, where he played alongside current Hibee – Martin Boyle – several times.

Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “Jimmy is a very good communicator, will help our organisation both with and without the ball, and will aid the solidarity of the team.

“He’s mobile, a good athlete, and is technically good. You need players like him in a successful team.

“He will bring extra experience to the squad, and we look forward to working with him.”

Hearts go through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after beating Hibs 3-0. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hearts go through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup after beating Hibs 3-0. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Like this: Like Loading...