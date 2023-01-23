Three weeks into the January transfer window Hibs announced James Jeggo on an 18-month deal from Belgian side K.A.S Eupen.
And the midfielder was thrown straight into the white hot atmosphere of an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road and became the first player to be booked after a challenge on Barrie McKay.
Jeggo has nearly 300 club appearances to his name and 15 international caps for Australia.
Born in Vienna, Austria, the player relocated to Australia in his early years and played his youth football with Green Gully and the Victorian Institute of Sport.
He recovered from Leukemia in his teenage years battling back to live his dream of playing professional football.
He signed his first professional contract with Melbourne Victory in 2011 and went on to make 34 appearances for the Club before joining fellow A-League side Adelaide United in 2014.
It was at Adelaide where Jeggo got his first taste of silverware. He was named the A-League Young Footballer of the Year for the 2014/15 season, before playing his part in Adelaide’s title-winning campaign the following year.
At the age of 23, Jeggo swapped Australia for Austria, joining Austrian side Sturm Graz where he played 73 times and added the Austrian Cup to his trophy cabinet in 2018.
He then made the switch to Austria Vienna in the summer of 2018, where he spent two seasons with the Austrian Bundesliga side – adding another 55 appearances to his name and featuring in both the Europa League and UEFA Conference League Qualifiers.
More recently, the player spent time in the Greek top-flight joining Aris Thessaloniki and featured 55 times for the Greek outfit in two seasons. In January last year, Jeggo joined Belgian side KAS Eupen on Deadline Day and went on to make 23 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League.
Jeggo was a member of the squad that qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring 10 times in the World Cup Qualification Group Stages, where he played alongside current Hibee – Martin Boyle – several times.
Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “Jimmy is a very good communicator, will help our organisation both with and without the ball, and will aid the solidarity of the team.
“He’s mobile, a good athlete, and is technically good. You need players like him in a successful team.
“He will bring extra experience to the squad, and we look forward to working with him.”
Fire at former Jenners store on Monday
Smoke streamed out from the south east corner of the Jenners building just around noon on Monday, with larger plumes of smoke evident from the rear of the building. There were reports of flames at ground floor level on Rose Street but these are unconfirmed. As the fire started, according to an eye witness many…
Police searching for missing person
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace a woman missing from the area. Joanne Glass, 52, was last seen in the Broomfield Crescent area around 10pm on Sunday, 22 January, 2023. She is described as being around 5ft 8in in height with shoulder length blond hair. When last seen she was wearing black…
New Nyala calf at the zoo
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo have shared the first photos of a lowland nyala calf born to parents Arnold and Arya on Tuesday 3 January. Expert vets at the wildlife conservation charity confirmed the youngster was female, and she was later named Yara by keepers. Yara is growing in confidence every…
Five things you need to know today
This week will take us all just a little closer to the end of the long month of January and yesterday marked the beginning of the Chinese New Year celebrations. Teachers strike This week brings with it the probable strike in secondary, primary and special schools in Edinburgh on Wednesday. On Friday following Scottish Negotiating…
Currie Community High – new school will be one of the first built to Passivhaus standards
A groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday marks the beginning of the build phase of the new Currie Community High School. The Education Secretary and the Education Convener attended the early morning ceremony along with the current Headteacher of Currie Community High School and the Regional Director of Kier Construction North & Scotland who will lead on…
Continue Reading Currie Community High – new school will be one of the first built to Passivhaus standards
Bags of history and good beer in heart of Kendal
Ye Olde Fleece Inn, 14 Highgate, Kendal LA9 4SX (tel: 01539 731115) This pub is rich in character and history as it is one of the oldest pubs in Kendal and records indicate that it was built in 1654, a date which appears on an adjacent building which was part of the original inn. It also…
Continue Reading Bags of history and good beer in heart of Kendal