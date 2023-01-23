This week will take us all just a little closer to the end of the long month of January and yesterday marked the beginning of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Teachers strike

This week brings with it the probable strike in secondary, primary and special schools in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

On Friday following Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) talks with teaching unions and COSLA, the Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:“We held further constructive talks with teaching unions and COSLA. Dialogue remains focused on potential areas for compromise in bringing this dispute to an end – rather than tabling a new offer at this time.

“The Scottish Government values the hard work that our teaching workforce puts in for our learners and we remain absolutely committed to ensuring they receive a fair pay deal.

“Strikes in our schools are in no one’s interest – including for pupils, parents and carers who have already had to deal with significant disruption over the past three years. I continue to urge teaching unions to reconsider current industrial action while talks are ongoing.

“We hope that these discussions will continue to progress towards a compromise to ensure a sustainable deal for all involved.”

Musicians protest against BBC cuts

Paul and Charlotte Paterson jazz musicians pose at the front with Tommy Smith OBE in the middle of the Edinburgh musicians who are campaigning against the proposed BBC cuts. PHOTO 2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Musicians gathered in Edinburgh on Sunday to protest against programming cuts by the BBC.

Coronation to be celebrated in May

The Coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May 2023.

The government has announced plans for fundraising Coronation Big Lunches, street parties, and a day dedicated to good causes during the three day celebration.

On Sunday 7 May the Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle. Locations all over the UK will be involved in Lighting Up the Nation with projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Monday 8 May has been designated as a special Bank Holiday as proclaimed by the Prime Minister. On 8 May the Big Help Out will take place highlighting the positive impact of volunteering. Voluntary Groups have been asked to get in touch with the Together Coalition if they would like to be involved on the day when people are encouraged to support their localities with some volunteering.

New Chair appointed at The Queen’s Hall

Rosamund West

A new chair has been appointed by the Board of Trustees at The Queen’s Hall. Dr Nigel Griffiths, the former MP for Edinburgh South, has been chair for the last decade and now steps aside in favour of Rosamund West.

Dr West is Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Range Media which is the publisher of the cultural magazine The Skinny. She holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Edinburgh for services to cultural journalism.

Rosamund brings a great deal of knowledge of the country’s cultural landscape to the role and shares The Queen’s Hall’s aim to reflect the diverse audiences it serves.

Rosamund says, “It’s an honour to step into the role of Queen’s Hall Chair, and an exciting time to join the team. The challenges of recent years have tested organisations across the cultural sector, and the way the board and management team have steered the Hall through is a testament to them both as an organisation and as individuals. Nigel leaves behind an impressive legacy, with an organisation ready to build on recent successes with exciting new programming and projects. I’m looking forward to working with Evan and the rest of the team to help build on this legacy going forwards.”

Evan Henderson, Chief Executive of The Queen’s Hall says, “I’m looking forward to working with Rosamund on the next chapter of The Queen’s Hall. This is an exciting time in our history, with world-class artists having the chance to once again perform to live audiences, and the opportunity for us to curate new strands and give opportunities to Scottish artists. I’d also like to thank our outgoing Chair, Nigel Griffiths, and outgoing Board member Fiona Salzen, both of whose commitment and invaluable support helped us to successfully steer through the challenge of the pandemic and beyond.”

This marks an exciting time in the history of the 43-year-old venue, which re-opened after the pandemic with a reconfigured foyer space, giving birth to the award-winning AMPLIFI series of gigs, curated by We Are Here Scotland to showcase the sounds of modern Scotland and give a platform for black artists and musicians of colour.

The appointment took effect from 16 December.

Knitting Galore

If you have ever been keen on knitting then the name of Kaffe Fassett may be known to you. He has designed many fairly intricate knitting patterns for keen crafters to attempt.

Now you may be able to meet him in person in Edinburgh at his exclusive book signing at Dovecot Studios.

With a ticket for the book signing you will receive a copy of Kaffe Fassett – The Artist’s Eye at the event and have the opportunity to have it signed in person by author and artist Kaffe Fassett.

Kaffe Fassett is one of the most successful artists and designers working in contemporary craft today. His prolific career spans over 50 years, encompassing knitting, needlepoint, mosaic, quilting, textile design, painting and drawing. The Artist’s books and projects have encouraged millions to make and create with his techniques used and interpreted by quilters around the globe.

Tickets £30.00

Every ticket sold supports the work of The Dovecot Foundation to advance visual art, craft and design in all its forms.

