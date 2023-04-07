Children being supported by Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) painted a special Easter enrichment box for critically endangered Sumatran tiger, Dharma, at The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo.

The colourfully decorated box was filled with some of Dharma’s favourite tasty treats by her keepers at the wildlife conservation charity.

RZSS discovery and community officers run weekly interactive sessions for children and their families at the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People bringing them closer to nature and the animals at Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park.

Make the most of some gardening tips to save water this spring

Water experts urge the public to get into the garden this spring and make every drop count of Scotland’s most precious natural resource. With garden sprinklers using around 15 litres of water per minute, alternative methods to use less water will ensure the resource is protected and any waste is reduced. Not only that, small and…

Make the most of some gardening tips to save water this spring

Edinburgh Science Festival – A Climate of Change

Edinburgh Science Festival presented a talk on Thursday evening between Patricia Espinosa, Ambassador of Mexico to Germany since 2012, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (2006–2012) and Executive Secretary of the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, 2016–2022) and MSP Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition. Ambassador Espinosa…

Edinburgh Science Festival – A Climate of Change

