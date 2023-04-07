Children being supported by Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) painted a special Easter enrichment box for critically endangered Sumatran tiger, Dharma, at The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo.

The colourfully decorated box was filled with some of Dharma’s favourite tasty treats by her keepers at the wildlife conservation charity.

RZSS discovery and community officers run weekly interactive sessions for children and their families at the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People bringing them closer to nature and the animals at Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park.

