The big news is that Nile Rodgers and Chic are playing at the Usher Hall on 23 July 2023.

You can sign up here for exclusive early pre-sale access at 10 am on 11 April.

And if you miss that then the tickets go on general sale on Thursday 13 April at 10am here.

Rodgers is a music legend and as the co-founder of CHIC he pioneered the music scene with chart-toppers like Le Freak which was the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records.

He transcends all musical styles and has been inducted into the Rock & Ross Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Nile’s work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

CHIC – Nile Rogers Angel Studios 28-10-17 ©Jill Furmanovsky

Like this: Like Loading...