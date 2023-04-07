The big news is that Nile Rodgers and Chic are playing at the Usher Hall on 23 July 2023.
You can sign up here for exclusive early pre-sale access at 10 am on 11 April.
And if you miss that then the tickets go on general sale on Thursday 13 April at 10am here.
Rodgers is a music legend and as the co-founder of CHIC he pioneered the music scene with chart-toppers like Le Freak which was the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records.
He transcends all musical styles and has been inducted into the Rock & Ross Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Nile’s work in the CHIC Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Keith Urban, Disclosure, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.
Make the most of some gardening tips to save water this spring
Water experts urge the public to get into the garden this spring and make every drop count of Scotland’s most precious natural resource. With garden sprinklers using around 15 litres of water per minute, alternative methods to use less water will ensure the resource is protected and any waste is reduced. Not only that, small and…
Children decorate a box of Easter treats for Dharma the tiger
Children being supported by Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) painted a special Easter enrichment box for critically endangered Sumatran tiger, Dharma, at The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo. The colourfully decorated box was filled with some of Dharma’s favourite tasty treats by her keepers at the wildlife conservation charity. RZSS discovery and…
Free music tuition changes lives
Pulse of the Place – an open access, out of school drumming project in Edinburgh and Lothians – have secured another year of crucial public funding awarded by Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative. Their grant of £30,000 announced today will keep them going for another year, putting music front and centre in the lives of young…
Rosyth strikes could threaten the Type 31 Frigate
It has been confirmed today that about 100 members of staff employed by Kaefer Limited are to strike for 12 weeks at Rosyth Dockyard. The members of staff are all members of the Unite union working on the construction of the Type 31 Frigate. The five ships – Active, Bulldog, Formidable, Venturer and Campbeltown -…
Edinburgh care home hosting dementia education event
Free dementia session offered by Cramond Residence to local community A care home specialising in dementia will open its doors to members of the public as part of its free series to raise awareness of the disease. Relatives and those living with dementia are encouraged to attend the event at Cramond Residence on 22 April for the…
Edinburgh Science Festival – A Climate of Change
Edinburgh Science Festival presented a talk on Thursday evening between Patricia Espinosa, Ambassador of Mexico to Germany since 2012, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (2006–2012) and Executive Secretary of the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, 2016–2022) and MSP Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition. Ambassador Espinosa…
