Police Scotland is appealing for any information that could help to trace 59-year-old Raymond McCourt, a convicted prisoner who has absconded from HMP Castle Huntly.

He was reported missing to police around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025.

Raymond uses public transport and has connections to the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas. The public are being asked not to approach him.

He is described as being 6ft 2in tall, stocky build with short grey hair and beard and has reduced mobility.

He was last known to be wearing a long black trench coat, grey dress trousers, a grey waistcoat, blue shirt with a red and white tie and brown shoes.

Any sightings or information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting reference 2857 of 22 April, 2025.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...