Officers in Edinburgh have located convicted prisoner, Raymond McCourt, who was reported missing on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025, after failing to return to HMP Castle Huntly.

The 59-year-old man was detained by officers in London Road this morning, Friday, 25 April 2025.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ” He will be returned to prison.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted us and to those members of the public who contacted us with information.”

