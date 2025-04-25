Officers in Edinburgh have located convicted prisoner, Raymond McCourt, who was reported missing on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025, after failing to return to HMP Castle Huntly.
The 59-year-old man was detained by officers in London Road this morning, Friday, 25 April 2025.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ” He will be returned to prison.
“Thank you to everyone who assisted us and to those members of the public who contacted us with information.”
