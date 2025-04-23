Promising youngster Rowena Armitage has signed her first professional contract with Hibernian Women.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal – becoming the first Hibernian Girls Academy graduate to secure a professional contract since Rosie Livingstone.

By extending her contract until the summer of 2027, the Club reinforces its commitment to nurturing homegrown talent and building a clear development pathway from the Girls Academy to the Women’s First Team.

Armitage made her senior debut for Hibs in October 2023 aged just 15, appearing as a second half substitute versus Aberdeen in the Sky Sports Cup last 16.

Impressing in the Hibs Academy, a loan move to Montrose this season has seen her become a key player in the Gable Endies’ second ScottishPower Women’s Premier League campaign.

She was included in the SWPL Team of the Week back in October after making six saves to earn Montrose a crucial draw against Partick Thistle.

The young keeper is also a regular in the Scotland Women’s Under-17s squad, earning five call-ups this season and notably starting all three of her country’s MIMA Cup matches in Spain this February.

On her new deal, Armitage said: “I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract with the Club.

“This season, being out on loan, has been great for me to get regular gametime and having the opportunity to train with Hibs.

“I’m now really excited to work daily with the First Team squad next season at Hibernian.”

Head Coach Grant Scott said: “We’re pleased that Rowena will continue her development at Hibernian for the next two years.

“We believe that Rowena has all the attributes to be a top goalkeeper. We’ve been keeping a close eye on her on a weekly basis when she has been in training with the First Team.

“She has applied herself while out on loan at Montrose, playing regularly and picking up invaluable minutes in the top-flight.

“We’re proud to have an Academy graduate commit her future to the Club and excited to see Rowena continue her progression in the First Team.”

