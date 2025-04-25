A man has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual exposures which were reported to police between Friday, 11th and Thursday, 17 April, 2025 in the Holyrood Park area of Edinburgh.
Officers from the Local Initiative Team at Craigmillar Police Station made the arrest.
The man was subsequently charged and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
