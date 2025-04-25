The Edinburgh Marathon brewers have been given the go ahead to keep serving pints at future events by East Lothian licensing chiefs.

Bellfield Brewery were granted a licence to sell alcohol at this year’s finish line in Musselburgh by the county licensing board this week.

And they were told they would not have to appear before the board in future years unless there were major changes to their operating plans with future licences delegated to officers.

The decision, which was unanimously backed, came after the board acknowledged the brewery had been ‘grilled’ over their plans at last year’s meeting.

The drinks licence for the annual event, which takes place on Sunday, May 25, this year, has in the past required to be brought to the board because of its early start time with drinks sold from 10am – an hour ahead of the board’s Sunday policy.

However board chairperson Councillor John McMillan said there would be no need to come back before the board as long as the annual application remained the same in future years.

The decision was unanimously support by board members.

Bellfield Brewery will operate three bars at this year’s event.Two will serve draught beers while a third ‘can bar’ will offer soft drinks alongside the specially brewed low alcohol marathon Cool Down lager.

The bars will be sited in the charity village at the finish line on Pinkie Playing Fields, in the town.

The Edinburgh Marathon has been held every year since 2003 with the exception of two years during the Covid pandemic.

Originally following a route throughout Edinburgh starting at Meadowbank Stadium and heading down to the former Royal Yacht Britannia, the route changed in 2007 and starts in the city before the majority of the run takes place along the East Lothian coast looping back to finish in Musselburgh.

By Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...