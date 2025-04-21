Police officers in Edinburgh seized class A and class B drugs with an estimated street value in excess of £50,000 this month.

The drugs were seized during raids on two properties located in the west side of the city.

The main seizure was from an address in Dumbeg Park on Thursday 10 April 2025.

The other seizure was from an address in Stenhouse Drive.

Two men aged 29 and 31 were arrested in connection with these searches.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday 10th of April 2025, officers in South West recovered an estimated street value of £50,000 class A drugs from an address in Dumbeg Park, Edinburgh.

“This was in addition to an estimated street value of £3200 class A and class B drugs seized from an address in Stenhouse Drive earlier in the week.

“Two males aged 29 and 31 have been arrested in connection with the enquiry which remains ongoing.

“Please continue to report drug dealing in the area.”

In a separate matter, over the weekend during a routine vehicle stop in the Niddrie area, a 17 year old male was found in possession of a knife with a 9.5 inch blade.

The male was arrested and will be reported to the appropriate authorities.

