Police Scotland have shared new CCTV images of an absconded prisoner.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any information that could help to trace 59-year-old Raymond McCourt, a convicted prisoner serving his sentence at HMP Castle Huntly.



He was reported missing to police around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 22 April, 2025 after he failed to return to the open prison.



The last confirmed sighting of him is at a premises in Duke Street, Glasgow at 4.40pm on Tuesday.



He was now last seen wearing a checked red, white and blue shirt, a checked baseball cap and a rain jacket.



McCourt uses public transport and has connections to the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas. The public are being asked not to approach him.



He is described as being 6ft 2in tall, stocky build with short grey hair and beard and has reduced mobility.



Any sightings or information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting reference 2857 of 22 April, 2025.



Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...