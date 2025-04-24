Scotland Women Head Coach Bryan Easson has made three personnel changes to the starting team set to face Ireland this Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm, Hive Stadium), with Leia Brebner-Holden and Rachel Malcolm returning to the fore after missing last weekend’s match against England through concussion.

In the front row, Leah Bartlett steps up to starting loosehead, joining Lana Skeldon (hooker) and Elliann Clarke (tighthead).

A positional reshuffle sees Jade Konkel move into the second row, partnering the ever-reliable Sarah Bonar, while Malcolm resumes her role on the blindside flank. Rachel McLachlan retains her place at openside, with Evie Gallagher shifting back to number eight to round out a strong and balanced back row.

The backline remains unchanged with the exception of the return of Brebner-Holden at scrum-half. Helen Nelson continues to marshal the game at stand-off, with Lisa Thomson and Emma Orr once again linking up in the midfield.

The back three is unchanged, featuring Rhona Lloyd and Francesca McGhie on the wings and Chloe Rollie at full-back.

On the bench, Easson has opted for a five-three split, with last weekend’s debutants Rhea Clarke and Gemma Bell in line for their second caps should they be called upon. Elis Martin, Anne Young, Molly Poolman, and Becky Boyd are amongst Bell for the additional forward firepower, while the versatile duo of Lucia Scott and Evie Wills complete the replacement options in the backs alongside Rhea Clarke.

Scotland Women team (caps in brackets) to face Ireland in Round Five of the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations on Saturday 26 April (kick-off 2.30pm) – broadcast live across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

15. Chloe Rollie – Trailfinders Women (74) 14. Rhona Lloyd – Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais (56) 13. Emma Orr – Bristol Bears (28) 12. Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women (68) 11. Francesca McGhie – Leicester Tigers (21) 10. Helen Nelson (vice-captain) – Loughborough Lightning (69) 9. Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning (8)

1. Leah Bartlett – Leicester Tigers (42) 2. Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears (78) 3. Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears (19) 4. Jade Konkel – Harlequins (70) 5. Sarah Bonar – Harlequins (46) 6. Rachel Malcolm (captain) – Unattached (55) 7. Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier (50) 8. Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears (34)

Replacements

16. Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning (19) 17. Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning (19) 18. Molly Poolman –Edinburgh Rugby/Watsonian FC (3) 19. Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning (3) 20. Gemma Bell – Glouster Hartpury/Hartpury University (1) 21. Rhea Clarke – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh (1)

22. Evie Wills -Leicester Tigers (4) 23. Lucia Scott – Gloucester-Hartpury/Hartpury University (4)

