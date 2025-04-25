Detectives investigating the ongoing gang feud incidents in the East and West have arrested and charged eight people in the past week.

This brings the total number of arrests in connection with this investigation to 20.

On Wednesday night, 23 April, 2025, a 16-year-old male youth and a 20-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with five incidents of attempted murder and one of culpable and reckless fire-raising.

This follows a series of fire-raisings that have taken place across Glasgow in recent weeks. Both are due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, 25 April.

On Thursday, 24 April, 2025, officers executed warrants at two properties in South Queensferry. Firearms were seized from both addresses. Two men, aged 36 and 38, have been arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences. Both men are due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 25 April.

These are in addition to four other arrests across the country in recent days.

Shortly after 2.35am on Saturday, 19 April, 2025, a vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Robroyston area of Glasgow following disruption activity. The car then left the scene before being abandoned on an offroad track near to Chryston a short time later.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were arrested and charged in connection with conspiracy and a number of road traffic offences, all related to serious and organised crime. Both appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 22 April.

On Wednesday, 23 April, 2025, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in Edinburgh in connection with reset of a stolen vehicle, theft of fuel, road traffic offences, culpable and reckless behaviour and being in possession of weapons. He was due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 24 April.

A 16-year-old male was also arrested and charged with reset of a stolen vehicle and culpable and reckless behaviour. He was due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 24 April.

A dedicated team from our Specialist Crime Division is working alongside divisional officers to gather hundreds of pieces of evidence and build solid cases against those responsible for these targeted attacks.

Meanwhile, local officers have been carrying out intelligence-led patrols to disrupt the activities of criminals and build reassurance in our communities.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry said: “The arrests over the past week highlight the ongoing work that officers have been doing to target those responsible for these attacks.

“While we believe these incidents are linked to rival groups who are targeting each other, I want to make it clear this violence will not be tolerated.

“As well as carrying out these days of action and disruption activities, there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes, including exploring forensic opportunities and analysis of digital devices.

“While this may not be as visible, please be assured we are working tirelessly to build cases and are following a number of significant lines of enquiry.

“We have had a good response to our appeals and I want to thank the public for their help and information so far.

“The support of our communities is absolutely vital when it comes to tackling serious organised crime, preventing violence and getting justice for victims. Your information really can make a difference.

“If you know anything about who is responsible for these dangerous and abhorrent acts, please do the right thing and speak to us.”

Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

