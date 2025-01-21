As January’s winter chill grips Edinburgh, the city prepares to honour its most celebrated poet, Robert Burns.

Born in 1759, Burns captured Scotland’s heart with his passionate verses celebrating love, life, and the human spirit. His poems and songs, from the romantic “Red, Red Rose” to the universally sung “Auld Lang Syne,” continue to resonate across the globe. On January 25th, Scots and poetry lovers worldwide gather for Burns Night, a tradition dating back to 1801, to celebrate the Bard’s legacy with poetry, music, whisky, and of course, the ceremonial addressing of the haggis.



Here’s my pick of two spectacular venues to raise a dram to Rabbie:

Skyline Celebrations at W Edinburgh

For those seeking Burns Night with a contemporary twist, W Lounge offers an unparalleled setting in Edinburgh’s only 360-degree rooftop bar. Overlooking the historic James Craig Walk – where Burns himself once strolled and celebrated – guests can enjoy traditional Scottish fare reimagined with modern flair while gazing across the twinkling cityscape. At £50 per person, the evening promises live music, premium Scottish whisky, crafted cocktails, and dishes inspired by Burns’ own works. The combination of historic tradition and sophisticated ambiance makes this a uniquely memorable way to honour Scotland’s favourite son. Click here to book.

W Lounge Edinburgh, 11th Floor, 1 St James Square, Edinburgh www.wedinburgh.com

Classical Elegance at Hotel Du Vin

In the historic heart of Edinburgh, Hotel Du Vin presents a more traditional Burns Night experience. The £69 per person celebration begins with champagne and canapés, leading into a carefully curated three-course menu paired with fine wines and whisky. The evening features all the cherished Burns Night traditions, including the stirring sounds of a live piper and the dramatic “Address to a Haggis.” Poetry readings throughout the night bring Burns’ words to life in the elegant surroundings of this beloved Edinburgh institution at 11 Bristo Place. Bookings can be made through events.edinburgh@hotelduvin.com, with group reservations welcomed.

Hotel Du Vin, 11 Bristo Place, Edinburgh, EH1 1EZ

