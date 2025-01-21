Stellar Monarchs Academy have confirmed that a team that will take to track in the National Development League for the upcoming season.

And five of last year’s septet return. They are Connor Coles, Dayle Wood, Sam McGurk, Kyran Lyden and Mark Parker.

The two slots left to fill were taken by riders with a previous connection to the club as Matt Marson joins after a strong year at Belle Vue, while Lee Harrison makes the step up from No 8 into the team proper.

Scott Wilson, the team manager, revealed: “My main aim building the 2025 team was continuity. I wanted to retain the bulk of last year’s team and I wanted riders who are committed to Edinburgh. They know the club and how we operate and they know how I work.”

PICTURE: John Campbell and Scott Wilson (right)

