Hearts have completed their third January singing after several months of talks behind the scenes and a little help from a friend.

Defender Michael Steinwender has joined the club on a deal which runs until the summer of 2028 and he put pen to paper after a glowing report on the Capital club from ex-player, Peter Haring.

The 24-year-old Austrian follows forward Elton Kabangu and defender Jamie McCart to the Gorgie club and Neil Critchley, Hearts’ head coach, admitted he was pleased to get the deal for the 6ft 3in defender over the line.

The newcomer joins from IFK Varnamo in Sweden’s top division and is ready to be involved immediately.

Steinwender has been impressed by Tynecastle and The Oriam training facility and former Blackpool boss Critchley said he is someone the coaching staff believe he has the attributes to be a success in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe.

He added: “Michael has experience in Austria and Sweden and has the potential to further develop his career.”

