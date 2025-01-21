Edinburgh West MP, Christine Jardine, has congratulated South Queensferry on being named the most beautiful town in Scotland in a study conducted by the Telegraph.

The newspaper spoke with travel experts from across the UK to rank 1,250 towns.

The royal burgh which sits in Ms Jardine’s constituency was awarded exemplary scores for its views and the historic architecture, as well as its shop fronts and greenery.

South Queensferry is home to the Forth Rail Bridge, which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. It also has a beautifully quaint high street and the William Adam designed Hopetoun House.

Christine Jardine said: “It is fantastic that South Queensferry is finally getting the national attention it deserves as a place of outstanding beauty.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the residents and businesses in South Queensferry, who contribute to making the town a fantastic place to live and to visit.

“I look forward to continuing my time in South Queensferry as I meet with constituents to discuss important local and national issues.”

The Liberal Democrats love South Queensferry as a place to take election campaign photos.

Liberal Democrat Leader, Sir Ed Davey joined Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole Hamilton, and Christine Jardine MP in North Queensferry for the Scottish launch of the General Election Campaign in 2024.



The final touches being put to the third bridge over the Forth at South Queensferry – The Queensferry Crossing on 23, August, 2017

