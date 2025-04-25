Graffiti

Following our spotlight on the new playpark on the Roseburn to Union Canal walking and cycling path this week, we have a reply from the council.

Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson said: “We’re aware of the graffiti and are arranging for it to be removed. We’re also looking at installing CCTV along various sections of the new route to protect the safety of users and help to mitigate against anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

“On a more positive note, we also plan to commission local artists in the near future to paint some murals along the route. This is an exciting project and should also help to deter against vandalism.”

Planning application for Pennywell is final piece of the jigsaw

On this week’s Weekly list of planning applications there is a notable mention of MacMillan Square – the new square just outside Muirhouse Library and the new HQ of North Edinburgh Arts.

The application by Stallan Brand architects is for “Delivery of Block 3 of the final phase of wider Pennywell regeneration, comprising 90 council homes with Class 1A use commercial units on ground floor, associated site development, drainage, external works and landscaping including MacMillan Square. Regeneration Masterplan Pennywell Muirhouse Pennywell Road Pilton Edinburgh”

Re-Launch Day on Union Canal

To mark the start of the 2025 Rowing Boat Season, the Edinburgh Union Canal Society (EUCS) will be hosting a launch event on Sunday 27April , 12 noon until 5 pm, when our three traditional rowing-boats will be available for hire.

On the launch day, EUCS will also have Information Tents, Stalls, Tea, Coffee, Home Baking & a Raffle with “great prizes”. All on the towpath, opposite the Ashley Terrace Boathouse. And additionally, the organisation will also be hiring out their three rowing boats.

Spring Fair

On Saturday get along to the Spring Fair at Lifecare.

Christian Aid big birthday

Charity will mark 80 years with a service at St Giles’ Cathedral.

International development charity Christian Aid has unveiled plans for a special service in May to commemorate its 80th anniversary. The First Minister, John Swinney, will be guest speaker at the service, which is taking place at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Christian Aid’s foundations date back to 1945 in the aftermath of the Second World War, when it responded to the huge refugee crisis in Europe.

The 80th anniversary service will also feature contributions from the charity’s Chief Executive Patrick Watt, Christian Aid’s global thematic advisor Temwa Kasakula, music from Siskin Green and poetry that has been written to mark the anniversary by former Head of Christian Aid Kathy Galloway.

Head of Christian Aid Val Brown said: “This is a milestone year for the organisation. It felt important to mark 80 years with a service that enables some deep reflection on what we’ve achieved while also recognising the many challenges facing us today, not least conflict and the climate crisis.

“While this is a service of worship, fundamentally it’s also about saying thank you to our supporters and those who continue to give, act and pray for global justice and an end to global poverty.”

During the service Scottish folk trio Siskin Green will perform the song ‘When I Needed A Neighbour’, a songthat was originally written for Christian Aid back in the 1960s and is still popular in churches and school assembles today.

The service takes place on Saturday 17 May at 7pm. All are welcome. If you’d like further information go to: Christian Aid 80th Anniversary Service at St Giles’ Cathedral – Christian Aid or email Christian Aid’s Edinburgh office: edinburgh@christian-aid.org

Bonus photo

Princes Street is now awash with colour as the blossoms are in full bloom.

