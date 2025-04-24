All of the planning applications made to the council’s planning team this week are shown on the list below.

Any property owner seeking to build, improve or alter their home or commercial premises must have the correct consents. This begins with a planning application and usually progresses all the way to a completion certificate.

Some applications for large developments such as purpose built student accommodation have been referred to the government Reporter after refusal by the council. Alterations to some buildings may also need listed building consent which is dealt with simultaneously.

There is a class of alterations which are considered “permitted developments” and will not need any planning permission. There is more guidance here.

Planning Weekly List

The list below is in order of the 17 council wards in Edinburgh – which extends from Portobello to South Queensferry. The list includes a number of applications for consent, including retrospective consent, to change the use of premises to short term let accommodation.

One of the most notable this month is the final piece of development for MacMillan Square just off Pennywell Road. This area has been transformed in the last decade and the developments have created a new library, arts centre and public square.

Fringe producers, Assembly, have also lodged an application for using the garden in George Square for Temporary installation of 2 performance venues, an event space and supporting infrastructure, to be used as part of the Edinburgh Blues and Jazz Festival, Edinburgh Food Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

